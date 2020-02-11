Assine

Que isso! Jogadores espancam treinador do próprio time. Confira Vídeo!

Nomes dos agressores não foram divulgados, mas existem menores de idade entre os atletas

Rio - Uma cena surreal marcou o esporte norte-americano no último final de semana. Jogadores da equipe de basquete da Malcolm X. Shabazz High School, da cidade de Nova Jersey, agrediram brutalmente o próprio técnico do time.
Segundo informações da WABC, os jogadores estavam voltando após um jogo na cidade de Livingston, por uma competição estatual, quando o técnico foi perseguido e derrubado no chão, levando socos e pontapés de pelo menos quatro atletas.

Os nomes dos agressores não foram divulgados, mas existem menores de idade entre os atletas. Todos eles foram suspensos e o técnico foi liberado após ser atendido em um hospital da região.
Os policiais que estão investigando o caso apontaram que, na volta do jogo, ainda no ônibus, alguns jogadores estavam praticando bullying contra um colega de time. O técnico interveio e passou a ser alvo das agressões verbais, sendo agredido fisicamente momentos depois.
