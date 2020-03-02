Viúva de Kobe Bryant critica publicações com fotos do acidente e pede punição

No Instagram, uma mensagem de Vanessa pedindo para que os torcedores e internautas denunciem perfis que postarem imagens do acidente. Na semana passada, uma investigação na cidade de Los Angeles teria sido iniciada para encontrar os responsáveis pelas fotos. Segundo o "Globo.com", existe a suspeita que teriam sido os próprios policiais que chegaram ao local.
A postagem, que repercutiu bastante no universo do basquete, foi assinada pelo advogado de Vanessa, Gary C. Robb.
- Nossa cliente, Vanessa Bryant, está absolutamente arrasada com as alegações de que oficiais do Departamento de Xerife do Condado de Los Angeles e do Departamento de Bombeiros de Los Angeles divulgaram publicamente fotos do local do acidente de helicóptero - e seguiu:
- A Sra. Bryant foi pessoalmente ao escritório do xerife em 26 de janeiro e solicitou que a área fosse designada como zona de exclusão aérea e protegida de fotógrafos. Isso foi de fundamental importância para ela, pois ela desejava proteger a dignidade de todas as vítimas e de suas famílias. Naquele momento, o xerife Alex Villanueva garantiu que todas as medidas seriam tomadas para proteger a privacidade das famílias, e entendemos que ele trabalhou duro para honrar esses pedidos - escreveu ela, em parte da mensagem.
CORRECTED: The department at issue is the Los Angeles County Fire Dept (LACoFD) NOT the LAFD KANSAS CITY, Mo.--(repost: BUSINESS WIRE)--Statement From Gary C. Robb, Legal Counsel on Behalf of His Client, Vanessa Bryant: Our client, Vanessa Bryant, is absolutely devastated by allegations that deputies from the Lost Hills Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department and Los Angeles County Fire Department publicly disseminated photos from the helicopter crash site. Mrs. Bryant personally went to the Sheriff’s office on January 26th and requested that the area be designated a no-fly zone and protected from photographers. This was of critical importance to her as she desired to protect the dignity of all the victims, and their families. At that time, Sheriff Alex Villanueva assured us all measures would be put in place to protect the families’ privacy, and it is our understanding that he has worked hard to honor those requests. First responders should be trustworthy. It is inexcusable and deplorable that some deputies from the Lost Hills Sheriff’s substation, other surrounding substations and LACOFD would allegedly breach their duty. This is an unspeakable violation of human decency, respect, and of the privacy rights of the victims and their families. We are demanding that those responsible for these alleged actions face the harshest possible discipline, and that their identities be brought to light, to ensure that the photos are not further disseminated. We are requesting an Internal Affairs investigation of these alleged incidents. Mrs. Bryant is grateful to the individual who filed an online complaint exposing these acts of injustice, and for the choice to protect human dignity. We ask that anyone else who has information as to the facts underlying these alleged grievous and shameful incidents contact our office at 816-474-8080 or email via www.robbrobb.com
No ginásio, todos os torcedores foram brindados com camisetas com os números 8 ou 24 - que foram os dois números que Kobe usou e que estão aposentados pela franquia. Quando entraram em quadra para
o aquecimento, todos os jogadores do Lakers vestiram a camisa 8 (como Anthony Davis) ou 24 (como LeBron James) e o nome de Kobe às costas.
Ídolo do Los Angeles Lakers, Kobe Bryant foi cinco vezes campeão da NBA, duas vezes o melhor jogador das finais e uma vez da temporada, além de ser quarto maior pontuador da história da liga. O ex-jogador, que se aposentou em 2016, morreu em acidente de helicóptero em Calabasas, na Califórnia, no último dia 26 de janeiro.
