Viúva de Kobe Bryant critica publicações com fotos do acidente e pede punição

Estados Unidos - A viúva do ex-jogador Kobe Bryant, morto em acidente aéreo em janeiro deste ano, se manifestou sobre o compartilhamento de fotos do helicóptero destroçado após a fatalidade. Além do marido, a filha do casal, Gianna, de 13 anos, também faleceu.



No Instagram, uma mensagem de Vanessa pedindo para que os torcedores e internautas denunciem perfis que postarem imagens do acidente. Na semana passada, uma investigação na cidade de Los Angeles teria sido iniciada para encontrar os responsáveis pelas fotos. Segundo o "Globo.com", existe a suspeita que teriam sido os próprios policiais que chegaram ao local.



A postagem, que repercutiu bastante no universo do basquete, foi assinada pelo advogado de Vanessa, Gary C. Robb.



- Nossa cliente, Vanessa Bryant, está absolutamente arrasada com as alegações de que oficiais do Departamento de Xerife do Condado de Los Angeles e do Departamento de Bombeiros de Los Angeles divulgaram publicamente fotos do local do acidente de helicóptero - e seguiu:



- A Sra. Bryant foi pessoalmente ao escritório do xerife em 26 de janeiro e solicitou que a área fosse designada como zona de exclusão aérea e protegida de fotógrafos. Isso foi de fundamental importância para ela, pois ela desejava proteger a dignidade de todas as vítimas e de suas famílias. Naquele momento, o xerife Alex Villanueva garantiu que todas as medidas seriam tomadas para proteger a privacidade das famílias, e entendemos que ele trabalhou duro para honrar esses pedidos - escreveu ela, em parte da mensagem.