Lutador de MMA quebra o braço ao tentar finalizar seu adversárioReprodução/Twitter

Mais artigos de O Dia
O Dia
Rio - Uma grave lesão marcou o evento MMA Series #54, realizado em Moscou, na Rússia. Durante um golpe para finalizar o seu rival, o lutador Igor Konstantinov acabou utilizando tanta força, que acabou quebrando o seu braço na tentativa de aplicar o golpe. Confira o momento em dois ângulos diferentes:

Atenção: Imagens fortes

As imagens mostram que assim que o braço de Igor se fratura, o seu adversário, Vasily Rudenko, se desespera ao entender a gravidade da lesão. Até o momento não há nenhuma previsão para o retorno de Igor Konstantinov aos octógonos.