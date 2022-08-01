Lutador de MMA quebra o braço ao tentar finalizar seu adversárioReprodução/Twitter
Atenção: Imagens fortes
Igor Konstantinov breaks his own arm trying some kind of buggy choke and Vasily Rudenko gets the TKO win #MMASeries54 pic.twitter.com/yjEo4FywLE— Will (@ChillemDafoe) July 30, 2022
In today's edition: Igor Konstantinov breaks his own arm while incorrectly attempting a buggy choke against Vasily Rudenko, effectively submitting himself. #MMASeries54 https://t.co/ihbogPrdaD pic.twitter.com/QZqdrPTHu9— caposa (@Grabaka_Hitman) July 30, 2022
