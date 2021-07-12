Brazil's Neymar grimaces during the Conmebol 2021 Copa America football tournament final match against Argentina at the Maracana Stadium in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, on July 10, 2021. (Photo by NELSON ALMEIDA / AFP) - AFP

Publicado 12/07/2021 16:52

Rio - Em 2018, na Copa do Mundo da Rússia, Matthew Lewis, ator que interpretou Neville Longbottom nos filmes da franquia 'Harry Potter', chamou Neymar de 'patético' por supostas simulações do camisa 10 da Seleção Brasileira. Diante do vice-campeonato na Copa América com derrota na final para a Argentina, o inglês voltou a zombar de brasileiros. Desta vez, contudo, não ficou barato para o ator.

Após a derrota nos pênaltis para a Itália na final da Eurocopa, o ator tentou desfocar do assunto e cutucou o Brasil no Twitter. Ao responder um usuário, Matthew Lewis, que é inglês, afirmou que os brasileiros 'mais choram do que vencem'.

Foi o suficiente para os fãs brasileiros retrucarem 'Neville' e o colocarem entre os assuntos mais comentados do Twitter no último domingo. Até mesmo a seca de títulos dos ingleses foi motivo de gozação por parte dos torcedores da Seleção Brasileira.



