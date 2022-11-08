Técnico Graham Arnold anunciou 26 jogadores para o Mundial do CatarFoto: Reprodução/Socceroos
GOLEIROS
Mat Ryan (Copenhaguen), Andrew Redmayne (Sydney FC) e Danny Vukovic (Central Coast Mariners).
DEFENSORES
Aziz Behich (Dundee United), Milos Degenek (Columbus Crew), Bailey Wright (Sunderland), Harry Souttar (Stoke City), Fran Karacic (Brescia), Nathaniel Atkinson (Heart of Midlothian), Joel King (Odense), Kye Rowles (Heart of Midlothian) e Thomas Deng (Albirex Niigata).
Aaron Mooy (Celtic), Jackson Irvine (St. Pauli), Ajdin Hrustic (Hellas Verona), Riley McGree (Middlesbrough), Cameron Devlin (Heart of Midlothian) e Keanu Baccus (St Mirren).
Mathew Leckie (Melbourne City), Awer Mabil (Cádiz), Jamie Maclaren (Melbourne City), Mitchell Duke (Fagiano Okayama), Martin Boyle (Hibernian FC), Craig Goodwin (Adelaide United), Garang Kuol (Central Coast Mariners) e Jason Cummings (Central Coast Mariners).
