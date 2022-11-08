Técnico Graham Arnold anunciou 26 jogadores para o Mundial do Catar - Foto: Reprodução/Socceroos

Técnico Graham Arnold anunciou 26 jogadores para o Mundial do CatarFoto: Reprodução/Socceroos

Publicado 08/11/2022 11:27

Diretamente do Catar, o técnico Graham Arnold anunciou nesta terça-feira a convocação da Austrália para a Copa do Mundo de 2022. O destaque vai para uma lista com 17 jogadores que nunca disputaram um Mundial. O goleiro Mathew Ryan e o atacante Mathew Leckie farão sua terceira participação pela seleção na competição.

A Austrália está no Grupo D da Copa do Mundo, ao lado de Dinamarca, França e Tunísia. A estreia da seleção será no dia 22 de novembro, contra os franceses, às 16h.

"Foi uma campanha de qualificação única e difícil. Chegaremos ao Catar com um time empolgante, que vai fazer de tudo para deixar a Austrália orgulhosa, no principal palco do mundo", disse o treinador.

CONFIRA A CONVOCAÇÃO DA AUSTRÁLIA



GOLEIROS

Mat Ryan (Copenhaguen), Andrew Redmayne (Sydney FC) e Danny Vukovic (Central Coast Mariners).



DEFENSORES

Aziz Behich (Dundee United), Milos Degenek (Columbus Crew), Bailey Wright (Sunderland), Harry Souttar (Stoke City), Fran Karacic (Brescia), Nathaniel Atkinson (Heart of Midlothian), Joel King (Odense), Kye Rowles (Heart of Midlothian) e Thomas Deng (Albirex Niigata).

MEIAS

Aaron Mooy (Celtic), Jackson Irvine (St. Pauli), Ajdin Hrustic (Hellas Verona), Riley McGree (Middlesbrough), Cameron Devlin (Heart of Midlothian) e Keanu Baccus (St Mirren).

ATACANTES

Mathew Leckie (Melbourne City), Awer Mabil (Cádiz), Jamie Maclaren (Melbourne City), Mitchell Duke (Fagiano Okayama), Martin Boyle (Hibernian FC), Craig Goodwin (Adelaide United), Garang Kuol (Central Coast Mariners) e Jason Cummings (Central Coast Mariners).