Rainha Elizabeth II morreu nesta quinta-feira
Manchester United shares the sorrow of the entire nation following the announcement from Buckingham Palace on the passing of Her Royal Highness The Queen Elizabeth II. pic.twitter.com/QwLRZ9z4yf
— Manchester United (@ManUtd) September 8, 2022Os Red Devils, inclusive, anunciaram que, no duelo com o Real Sociedad, nesta quinta-feira, às 16h (de Brasília), diversas homenagens à Rainha serão feitas, como faixas pretas nos uniformes de ambas as equipes, além das bandeiras do Old Trafford estarem a meio mastro.
"O Chelsea Football Club está profundamente triste ao saber do falecimento de Sua Majestade a Rainha Elizabeth II. Nós nos juntamos aos lutos no Reino Unido e em todo o mundo. Gostaríamos de enviar nossas condolências à Família Real e a todos os afetados por esta notícia muito triste."
“O Tottenham Hotspur se une à nação em luto pela morte de Sua Majestade a Rainha Elizabeth II. O Clube gostaria de estender suas condolências a todos os membros da Família Real neste momento triste.”
Chelsea Football Club is deeply saddened to learn of the passing of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II. We join those mourning in the UK and across the world.— Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) September 8, 2022
We would like to send our condolences to the Royal Family and everyone affected by this very sad news. pic.twitter.com/FUysCESRt4
"O Manchester City deseja expressar suas sinceras condolências à Família Real após o falecimento de Sua Majestade a Rainha Elizabeth II. A dedicação e o serviço de Sua Majestade têm sido exemplares e nos juntamos ao nosso país e à Commonwealth no luto por sua perda."
Tottenham Hotspur joins the nation in mourning the death of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II.— Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) September 8, 2022
The Club should like to extend its condolences to all members of the Royal Family at this sad time. pic.twitter.com/dg9kjs62N1
"O Crystal Palace Football Club deseja enviar suas mais profundas condolências à Família Real após a notícia do falecimento de Sua Majestade.Nos unimos à nação em luto por sua perda. Descanse em paz, Majestade."
Manchester City wishes to express its sincere condolences to The Royal Family following the passing of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II.— Manchester City (@ManCity) September 8, 2022
Her Majesty’s dedication and service has been exemplary and we join our country and the Commonwealth in mourning her loss. pic.twitter.com/mDTn2Nj1UB
Crystal Palace Football Club wish to send their deepest condolences to the Royal Family following news of Her Majesty’s passing.— Crystal Palace F.C. (@CPFC) September 8, 2022
We join the nation in mourning her loss. Rest in peace, Your Majesty. pic.twitter.com/CYmpdyOQq6
O Clube de Regatas do Flamengo lamenta profundamente a morte da Rainha Elizabeth II. Muita força aos britânicos neste momento tão triste. #CRF— Flamengo (@Flamengo) September 8, 2022
