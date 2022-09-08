Rainha Elizabeth II morreu nesta quinta-feiraAFP

Mais artigos de O Dia
O Dia
Rio - A Rainha Elizabeth II, do Reino Unido, morreu nesta quinta-feira (8), aos 96 anos, após ficar mais de 70 anos à frente do trono britânico. Após a notícia se espalhar, diversos clubes de todo o planeta lamentaram a morte da rainha, e enviaram mensagems de apoio à família real. Confira algumas reações:
"O Manchester United compartilha a tristeza de toda a nação após o anúncio do Palácio de Buckingham sobre o falecimento de Sua Alteza Real a Rainha Elizabeth II."

Manchester United shares the sorrow of the entire nation following the announcement from Buckingham Palace on the passing of Her Royal Highness The Queen Elizabeth II. pic.twitter.com/QwLRZ9z4yf

Os Red Devils, inclusive, anunciaram que, no duelo com o Real Sociedad, nesta quinta-feira, às 16h (de Brasília), diversas homenagens à Rainha serão feitas, como faixas pretas nos uniformes de ambas as equipes, além das bandeiras do Old Trafford estarem a meio mastro.

"O Chelsea Football Club está profundamente triste ao saber do falecimento de Sua Majestade a Rainha Elizabeth II. Nós nos juntamos aos lutos no Reino Unido e em todo o mundo. Gostaríamos de enviar nossas condolências à Família Real e a todos os afetados por esta notícia muito triste."

“O Tottenham Hotspur se une à nação em luto pela morte de Sua Majestade a Rainha Elizabeth II. O Clube gostaria de estender suas condolências a todos os membros da Família Real neste momento triste.”
"O Manchester City deseja expressar suas sinceras condolências à Família Real após o falecimento de Sua Majestade a Rainha Elizabeth II. A dedicação e o serviço de Sua Majestade têm sido exemplares e nos juntamos ao nosso país e à Commonwealth no luto por sua perda."
"O Crystal Palace Football Club deseja enviar suas mais profundas condolências à Família Real após a notícia do falecimento de Sua Majestade.Nos unimos à nação em luto por sua perda. Descanse em paz, Majestade."
 