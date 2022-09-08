Rainha Elizabeth II morreu nesta quinta-feira - AFP

Publicado 08/09/2022 15:33

"O Manchester United compartilha a tristeza de toda a nação após o anúncio do Palácio de Buckingham sobre o falecimento de Sua Alteza Real a Rainha Elizabeth II."



Manchester United shares the sorrow of the entire nation following the announcement from Buckingham Palace on the passing of Her Royal Highness The Queen Elizabeth II. pic.twitter.com/QwLRZ9z4yf

— Manchester United (@ManUtd) September 8, 2022

Os Red Devils, inclusive, anunciaram que, no duelo com o Real Sociedad, nesta quinta-feira, às 16h (de Brasília), diversas homenagens à Rainha serão feitas, como faixas pretas nos uniformes de ambas as equipes, além das bandeiras do Old Trafford estarem a meio mastro.